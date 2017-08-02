WATCH: Brown bears fish for salmon in Alaskan park

We know how much people love bears and animals interacting in the wild, so 5 On Your Side and TEGNA are excited to announce a partnership with Explore.org to bring viewers a bear camera that live streams 24/7 from Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

The Explore.org philanthropic mission is to connect humanity to nature, champion the selfless acts of others, and inspire lifelong learning and you can check them out on Facebook here.

If you can't see the video, click here.

The National Park Service established Katmai National Monument in 1918 to protect the volcanically devastated region around Mount Katmai and the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes. Today, the park protects an important habitat for sockeye salmon and thousands of brown bears.

