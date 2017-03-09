Ben & Jerry's now makes ice cream that tastes like the milk in your Fruit Loops

Ben & Jerry's is now selling ice cream that tastes like the milk at the bottom of your bowl of Frosted Flakes, Cocoa Pebbles and Fruit Loops. (Photo: Greg Comollo) (Photo: Greg Comollo, Custom)

The milk slurped at the end of a bowl of Fruit Loops is for many a remnant of childhood, a sweet memory of a simpler time.

Ben & Jerry's attempts to tap into that nostalgia with its three new flavors inspired by the milk left at the bottom of a bowl of Frosted Flakes, Cocoa Pebbles and Fruit Loops. They're called Cereal Splashbacks and are now available at Ben and Jerry's shop locations.

The flavors include Fruit Loot, Frozen Flakes and Cocoa Loco. All contain a cereal milk ice cream with a cereal swirl. You can guess which ice cream tastes like the classic cereal.

"The sweet milk at the bottom of a cereal bowl is arguably the best part,” said Eric Fredette, the company's flavor guru. “There’s a flavor for every fan that will help bring them back to the prize-at-the-bottom-of-the-box days, watching Saturday morning cartoons in pajamas.”

The Splashbacks aren't available in pints.

Earlier this year, the Vermont-based ice cream connoisseurs came out with three new flavors, which are available in pint form: Urban Bourbon, Oat of this Swirled and Truffle Kerfuffle.

