Betty White: Still smart, sassy and sharp at 95

BURBANK, CA - APRIL 26: Actress Betty White accepts Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros.

Cheers to Betty White, who celebrates another birthday on Tuesday. The 95-year-old is an icon for her talent, humor, wit, and generosity.

Most recently trending on social media for a GoFundMe campaign to "protect Betty White from 2016," she's hardly slowing down.

In celebration of her birthday, here are some of her finest moments.

"I didn't know what Facebook was, and now that I do know what it is, I have to say, it sounds like a huge waste of time." (NBC)

"Animal lover that I am, a cougar I am not." (Emmys).

"I like double entendre because then the people who get it enjoy it, and the people who don't get it don't know about it." (CBS News)

"Vodka is kind of a hobby." (Huffington Post)

"It's your outlook on life that counts. If you take yourself lightly and don't take yourself too seriously, pretty soon you can find the humor in our everyday lives. And sometimes it can be a lifesaver." (Chicago Tribune)

"Get at least 8 hours of beauty sleep, 9 if you're ugly." (Huffington Post)

"Best thing about being in your 90s is you’re spoiled rotten. Everybody spoils you like mad and they treat you with such respect because you’re old. Little do they know, you haven’t changed. You haven’t changed in [the brain]. You’re just 90 every place else." (People)

