Beyond the field, #STLCards leans on the community

ST. LOUIS - All it takes is one bad play, or rather a series of bad plays, to reignite the #STLCards hashtag on Twitter. Whether or not it's a baserunning error, a failed catch in the outfield or a pitcher lapsing and forgetting to cover first base on a game-ending error, Cardinals fans do not shy away from criticism directed at the team they call theirs.

"This has to be the worse fundamental team we have seen in a long long time," one fan said. "Time for changes up and down."

In fact, it's not just Cardinals fans venting. Just shortly after a ninth-inning loss to the New York Mets on a midsummers weekday game, first baseman Matt Carpenter let out his frustration at the team's performance.

"That just can’t happen. You can make errors. You can strike out. But you can’t do that," he said in part to the Cardinals' beat reporter Jenifer Langosch.

In a rollercoaster of a season for St. Louis' staple sports team, one that's left many fans with more annoyance and frustration than happiness, there's been one constant that goes beyond the up-and-down record as they chase their division rivals: loyalty amongst themselves.

For a handful of Cardinals fans on social media, the team they see performing on the field is a physical representation of what makes the organization as a whole worth coming back to. Twitter accounts like 'The Birds on the Bat' aim to bring a voice of clarity, even if that means staying as neutral as possible to opinions in the day-to-day operations of the team.

"I think people enjoy the account because it's fewer opinions than ever, and just mostly about Cardinals baseball," said Matthew, editor of 'The Birds On The Bat.'

Matthew recently surpassed 37,000 followers, a feat he didn't think much about amid his humble beginnings in the 2011 postseason. There's hardly a soul in St. Louis who does not have to be reminded the unpredictability of the 2011 season, much less the jarring postseason run -- a period of just two months that forever morphed the saying, "Anything can happen in the playoffs."

Matthew Golden, editor of 'The Birds On The Bat' Twitter account. (Photo: Matthew Golden)

"I made [The Birds On The Bat] at the beginning of the 2012 season. I had live-tweeted the entire 2011 playoffs from my personal account, and I had multiple friends unfollow me due to the excess amount of tweets," said Matthew. "I had one buddy suggest that I should just make a new, all-Cardinals account; that's when Birds On The Bat came along."

With help from the hometown kid David Freese, Albert Pujols, Lance Berkman, Jason Motte and a handful of others, the historic 2011 Cardinals won more than just a World Series title, they won newfound respect from the fanbase as a whole. Matthew believes the way the Cardinals performed six years ago changed some of the perspectives seen every day.

"I like to believe that if we overcame those odds in 2011, we could overcome anything that stands in our way," said Matthew. "I think that series and a few of the subsequent playoff runs have helped to make fellow fanbases believe that the Cardinals have 'devil magic.'"

Craig Edwards, managing editor for Cardinals fansite Viva El Birdos, had a different take.

"I think it can be a bit of a mistake to try and define the Cardinals fanbase as any one thing," said Edwards.

Edwards was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. He was always a Cardinals fan from a young age, with his parents being a large factor in that.

"My mom grew up in St. Louis, and my dad grew up in Kennett [Missouri], so my entire extended family consisted of Cardinals fans," Edwards said.

Edwards' love for baseball was something that took up most of his time, a trait he described as devouring 'at a potentially unhealthy rate.' Specifically, baseball statistics are the cream of the crop, and that desire pushed him to write for baseball statistic encyclopedia FanGraphs. His time there eventually grew to write for an independent Yankees blog, the precursor to Viva El Birdos' debut in early 2014.

Craig Edwards, managing editor of Viva El Birdos. (Photo: Craig Edwards)

"Our Twitter account is a way to communicate directly with other Cardinals fans to discuss events as they happen, but also to let people know about the work going on at our site," said Edwards. "Twitter is an outgrowth of our website, but the website is where the more substantive discussions go. Twitter can be fun as a way to share emotions and quick opinions or stats on players."

Fans, players, coaches, and management all have their voices heard on social media, especially during the 2017 season. But whether or not those voices will leave a lasting impact is the million dollar question.

"I do think it will be very interesting to see how committed this fanbase remains if the organization can't keep winning at the same level they have over the last two decades," said Edwards.

Standing for Stan

But to really understand the change that Cardinals fans experienced following postseason run after postseason run, a basic understanding of social media and its relevance in a digital world is required knowledge. Through many ups-and-downs, the Cardinals' themselves have had to learn what works and what doesn't with Cardinals fans in the years following their first appearance on social media.

"The first thing we ever did [on Twitter] that really showed me at least the power of the [Twitter] medium... is we launched this thing called the 'Stand for Stan' campaign," said Ron Watermon, Vice President of Communications for the Cardinals.

'Stand for Stan' was a campaign launched in 2010 to convince then-President Barack Obama to award Cardinals legend Stan Musial the Medal of Freedom. With only 5,000 Twitter followers, the Cardinals began tweeting out pictures of various Cardinals staff holding an animated printout of Musial, and asked their followers to post their own photos with the 'Flat Stant the Man.'

'Stand for Stan' featured an animated, printable Stan Musial figure. Fans were encouraged to take photographs with the printout in an attempt to convince President Obama to give Musial the Medal of Freedom award. (Photo: Cardinals.com)

Watermon expected a response from their fans, but the magnitude threw him for a loop the day the campaign was launched. On the night of May 25, San Diego was playing host to the Cardinals in what would be a 1-0 loss for St. Louis.

"I go home, I'm watching the game on TV, and the fans brought in an oversized 'Flat Stan the Man'," Watermon laughed.

Amazed by the immediate outreach of support for the campaign, Watermon found an even better surprise as soon as he got to work the next morning: school children in the Middle East country of Jordan holding up their own Flat Stan the Man. Soon, each day ended the same way it began, with photos from around the country and around the world displaying Flat Stan the Man's journey from a computer screen to the ends of the earth. Eventually, Flat Stan the Man met his real-life counterpart, along with his grandchildren, with a photo placed in front of the now-defunct Stan the Man Inc. off Des Peres Road in west St. Louis County.

"At that moment, I realized this thing is not about the Medal of Freedom; it's really about our fans showing their love for Stan," said Watermon.

Musial was awarded the Medal of Freedom less than one year after 'Stand for Stan' was created. Watermon considered the campaign a success, one that gave flight to a long-standing tradition within the Cardinals' communications department.

Known then as 'Facebook Friday's' during its launch in 2012, the Cardinals looked to their feathered friend to help mold the gap between fans both online and in-person. 'Fredbird Friday's' as it is now called, is a weekly event in which Fredbird, the Cardinals' mascot, makes an appearance at a place-to-be-determined somewhere throughout the St. Louis community. The locations are announced each Friday morning on Facebook and Twitter, offering chances for fans to get a meet-and-greet with Fredbird, along with opportunities for free tickets or various items.

"It's promoting good human-to-human and human-to-bird contact," joked Watermon.

Building bridges together

Watermon began his 16-year tenure with the Cardinals in September of 2001 as part of the effort to build the team a new stadium in downtown St. Louis. He carried a background in local government and politics prior to the Cardinals, but his background with The Birds on the Bat didn't begin there.

"When I was growing up, I remember coming to the games and people had the headset [in their ears] because they were listening to Jack Buck call the game. It was enhancing their experience.

Ron Watermon, Vice President of Communications for the Cardinals. (Photo: Joel Hulsey / KSDK)

"So, I use the analogy that social media is very much like radio in the early days of baseball. It's how a fan stayed connected with the team when they weren't down at the ballpark, and it was also a way they enriched their experience."

Early on in the days working for the Cardinals front office, Watermon and his associates made it a priority to keep one mindset front and center: "Technology allows us to build a relationship with a fan, and to broadcast to them; to be able to give them information and to take them behind-the-scenes... in terms of our coverage with the team."

As part of an effort to better relations with the community and the organization, the Cardinals began use of heritage-based acknowledgment in their deep, enriched history dating back to the 1880s. This year, the Cardinals are putting the spotlight on Whitey Herzog's impact on the 1980s Cardinals, from Whitey Ball to his Hall of Fame induction.

Their end goal? Letting each Cardinals Hall of Famer feel the love Cardinals Nation gives on a daily basis. #CardsRatPack will go where no other promotion has gone before, venturing to an animated series detailing the 80s-era Cardinals, and even a set of baseball cards handed out at each Fredbird Friday's.

Along with the freebies handed out, each season-based promotion gives back to a charity that holds special meaning to its highlighted Hall of Famer. This year, all of the proceeds made throughout #CardsRatPack will go to the Whitey Herzog Youth Foundation.

Aside from game-used bases and bobbleheads around his office, Watermon hangs a poster sporting Fredbird with one leg inside a 1980s Delorian and eyes on his watch; a pose awfully similar to the film 'Back to the Future.' With flames fueled by time travel, Fredbird's timeless car is parked outside of Ballpark Village -- and an Instagram memory was born.

'Bird to the Future', as it was called, launched shortly before the 2014 postseason on Instagram. The feature-film starred John Rooney, Bill DeWitt, Red Schoendienst, Matt Adams, Lance Lynn, Jason Motte, Adam Wainwright, and of course, Fredbird. With the enriched history of Cardinals baseball inside of the Cardinals Hall of Fame & Museum, the communications department took advantage and looked to offer an entertaining ride into an organization playing its 125th season of baseball.

"Join John Rooney as he uncovers the answers," said the Cardinals' website. "You can bet that mascot mischief, good old fashioned Cardinals innovation, and saber-metric science silliness play a major role."

'Bird to the Future' was a success among Cardinals fans, and the critics, too. Within months of premiering, the film was nominated for two Mid-America Chapter Regional Emmy Awards for 'Short Program Format' and Writer in a Program/Program Feature (Non-News).'

Just one year prior was 'The Front Office', a parody of NBC's hit-show 'The Office.' Along with the Cardinals' front office taking part in the 15-second, 53-episode series, 'Office' star Phyllis Smtih - a St. Louis native and University of Missouri-St. Louis alumni - made a guest appearance. She was joined with some other big names.

"We had [Phyllis] Smith come in and throw out the first pitch, so we wrote a script, she agreed to do it... and then suddenly she did it, and then [David] Freese was like, 'Ah, yeah, I'll do it,'" said Watermon. "We ended up getting like everyone in the front office - we had [Mozeliak], we had Girsch."

Striking out for good

Right-handed pitcher Carlos Martinez opened the season with a drive to win, but also a drive to strikeout for a cause. Through his Tsunami Waves Foundation, the fan-favorite All-Star looked to Cardinals fans to make each and every one of his strikeouts leave more of an impact than just lowering his Earned Run Average.

"I founded the Tsunami Waves Foundation in 2015 with the goal of helping children in need. This cause is very close to my heart as I was once one of those children," said Martinez in a statement. "It is my hope that through Tsunami Waves I can help make a difference in the lives of underprivileged children both locally and in the Dominican Republic."

Beginning on the week of Opening Day in St. Louis - Sunday, April 2 - Martinez set a $10,000 goal on PledgeIt, a sports-themed fundraising website in the spirit of GoFundMe. The first week, each of Martinez's 10 strikeouts went for $34.40 per-strikeout. Week-in and week-out, the number of strikeouts from the Cardinals ace varied, but the donations kept coming in.

"Albert Pujols has always been a hero and role model for me. Of course because of his heroics on the field, but also because of his charity off of it," said Martinez in a statement on PledgeIt. "For 12 years, through his Pujols Family Foundation, he has worked to improve the lives of the impoverished in the Dominican Republic."

Then, during the MLB All-Star break the week of July 9, the unexpected happened.

#STLCards fans, in support of their All-Star in Miami, backed the #102for102 campaign -- an event organized by Cardinals fans online. The idea, behind the hashtag was simple: donate $102 for each pitch Martinez threw over 102 miles-per-hour. But, as fans took notice, its message took a fluid, more free-for-all tone.

"Ironically donating to Tsnuami means I can no longer afford flood insurance," said Twitter user @StlCardsCards, who posted a screenshot of his $102 donation to Tsunami Waves.

Jul 18, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez (18) hugs pitcher Michael Wacha (52) after the Cardinals defeated the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Noah K. Murray, Noah K. Murray)

From St. Louis sports writers to fan-favorite Cardinals accounts, donations for Tsunami Waves began pouring in during the entirety of the 2017 MLB All-Star Game. No matter how big or small each donation was, #STLCards pushed to one-up each other through the use of backing an organization that gave back to those in need, both in St. Louis and in Martinez's home country of the Dominican Republic.

"I was so proud of the Cardinal Nation... to see the group raise so much money for such a fantastic cause," said Golden.

By the time the American League beat the National League by the score of 2-1, #STLCards had already raised Tsunami Wave's donation count to nearly $5,000 in just a few hours time. Martinez, who pitched two-scoreless frames for the National League, immediately took a flight to the Dominican Republic after the game was in the books. Along with his organization, he lived up to the promise he'd been saying all season long: giving to children in need.

"Thank you so much for your support, and thank you so much for... donating," said Martinez in a thank-you tweet the following morning. "Thank you so much. We are in the Dominican [Republic] right now, and bringing a lot of backpacks for the kids."

Each pledge to Tsunami Waves can be made per-strikeout or as a flat, one-time donation. Pledges $.50 or higher enters pledgees to be entered to win a limited-edition poster. Each corresponding pledge $.75 or higher enters pledgees to be entered to win a limited-edition hat, a signed baseball, or a signed jersey.

Fans at heart

"We have to do our jobs no matter what," said Watermon on the topic of the Cardinals' on-field performance. Through it all, their job as the communications department is not to give the Cardinals another win in the score column, nor is it a chance to help St. Louis achieve their twelfth World Series title. Rather, their job is much simpler.

Fans react to a Cardinals game in real-time on Twitter. (Photo: Joel Hulsey / KSDK)

"Our job is to continue to build the relationship." The 'relationship' being the bridge between fans and spectators to the organization the Cardinals achieve to build with each passing day.

"We've been blessed as an organization to have [that] devoted fanbase. Because we've been able to win generationally from the 20s forward, every generation has a champion, [and] so the championships are what usually built that deeper bond."

Feedback, as Watermon put it, is 'good for us', because they immediately get direct feedback -- feedback that Cardinals President of Baseball Operations views in 20-20 vision.

"[Mozeliak] is very dialed into all things social," Watermon said. "He monitors things very closely."

So, as the Cardinals approach the final stretch of the season, and as the trade deadline looms with more questions than answers, the social voices seem and heard from each strike to each flyout is more than just appreciated, it's necessary to the building of better relationships.

"Everybody's the manager. That's the beauty of it. It's kinda cool," said Watermon.

To learn more about the Tsnunami Waves Foundation, visit their website, or if you're interested in donating, visit their PledgeIt page.