'Blessing from the Lord': Portsmouth couple wins Virginia lotto...again!

Calvin and Zatera Spencer (Photo: Virginia Lottery)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- We want to know Calvin and Zatera Spencer's secret. Is it a lucky rabbit's foot? Or maybe a four-leaf clover?

This couple has built up quite a collection of oversized Virginia Lottery checks.

On Feb. 14, Calvin matched all five numbers in the Feb. 14 Cash 5 day drawing to win the game's $100,000 top prize!

But that's not all.

In March 2014, the couple went through a lucky streak, winning $1 million in the March 12 Powerball drawing and $50,000 in the March 26 Pick 4 drawing.

Then they won the $1 million prize in the $100 Million Cash Extravaganza Scratcher game.

"I feel like I'm good at it," Calvin joked as the couple claimed their latest prize.

The winning ticket was bought at the Tinee Giant on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth. The winning numbers were 1-16-18-26-31.

He said the couple has been "enjoying life" since their lucky month in 2014, and they both still work.

"It's a blessing from the Lord," Calvin said.

