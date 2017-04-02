Cards couple ties the knott at Musial Statue

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New Prince Charles bio reveals details about life of next British king
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
3-year-old Silsbee child saves newborn baby
-
Officer-involved shooting shuts down I-44
-
Man catches snake after it bites someone in Jacksonville Walmart
-
Man arrested after donkey punched in head
-
Police response immediately after I-85 collapse
-
NC woman forced to pay over Facebook comment
-
Fans tent-up outside Busch Stadium
-
WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome
More Stories
-
Cardinals top Cubs with walk-off winner from GrichukApr. 2, 2017, 11:40 p.m.
-
Counter-terrorism a top priority as Egyptian Pres.…Apr. 3, 2017, 5:05 a.m.
-
Prince Charles tells why he married DianaApr. 2, 2017, 8:09 p.m.