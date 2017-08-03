Cyclist continues MS fundraising despite serious biking accident

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

Now we have a better idea of why Rick Rovak was nationally recognized for raising money for multiple sclerosis.

Rovak is an avid cyclist and Sunday he was riding his bike on Clayton Road, preparing for next month’s Bike MS fundraising event, Rovak’s 16th time participating.

He encountered loose gravel near a house construction site and it ended badly.

“It was on the shoulder and before I knew it I hit it and lost control of the bike,” said Rovak.

He’s hospitalized with cuts and multiple fractures, but it’s not keeping Rovak from his mission of raising research money for Multiple Sclerosis.

“I’ve raised over $100,000 over the period of years I’ve been riding,” said Rovak.

His fundraising efforts have put him in the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Hall of Fame. His daughter, Anne Gelfer, shared his story on Facebook and turned his accident into opportunity.

“I think people are inspired that here’s a guy who can’t sit still, who has to, but he’s still raising money for people who are less fortunate,” said Gelfer.

Rovak raised an additional $3,000 in just two days. He plans to attend the September Bike MS in Godfrey, Illinois.

If you want to contribute, click here.

