Frank's Food Picks: Frank Papa's Ristorante

ST. LOUIS - Let’s face it: when many think of food in St. Louis, they think Italian. They think of The Hill.

The Hill is one impressive array of Italian restaurants. However, there is great Italian food in St. Louis not on The Hill. One of the very best is Frank Papa’s Ristorante. Frank started working in his grandpa’s restaurants as a little boy. He started cooking at The Pasta House at 16-years-old.

He worked at 17 different restaurants. He picked up a little at each establishment.

Then he opened up a place of his own.

In this week's Frank’s Food Picks, I chose one dish -- the best dish on the menu. I asked Frank to perform his famous Escarole.

He declined. The crisp flash-fried greens topped with parmigiana cheese is so incredible. However, some secret recipes have to remain secret recipes.

Frank did agree to cook my favorite pasta for us -- the Penne Amatriciana. Spicy and scrumptious and sensational. So check out the story brilliantly shot by Tony Chambers, who seems to really like these assignments.

As so brilliantly shot by Tony Chambers, please enjoy the latest episode in the Frank's Food Picks series.

