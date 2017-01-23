Free baby supply pantry making a difference for moms & children

It's a small box that's making a big difference in the lives of parents and children.

The Baby Blue Pantry sits outside the Wee Care Learning Center in Festus, Missouri. It’s stocked with everything a baby or parent could need.

“We have diapers, we have the baby food, we have lotion, baby bath, wipes, receiving blankets, bottles,” said Liz Steddelin, a Pre-K teacher at Wee Care.

And it's all free for the taking, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The pantry was Kathy Poss’ idea and it came from a very personal place.

“I personally was a teen mom and I had to water down my baby's formula,” said Poss. “If I would've had one can of formula or a box of diapers or wet wipes I would've thought I died and went to heaven.”

Poss has been the learning center’s director for 14 years. She says last fall she was inspired by a Facebook post about a woman opening a small food pantry to help her neighbors in need. “And I decided never again, if I could help it, would another mommy have to water down her baby’s formula.”

“I think it's awesome,” said learning center parent Stacy Laupp. “I think it's great that she's helping the community, whether they bring their kids here or not.”

The box itself was built by members of Elks Lodge #1721 in Festus. The items inside were all donated by families and staff at the learning center or other local organizations.

Stedelin is in charge of stocking the pantry. She says in the few short weeks it's been open, she's noticed bottles, food and diapers are the items most in demand. And with more than 10% of Jefferson County living in poverty, she knows Baby Blue is serving a purpose.

“There’s a lot of young people that aren't working or only one of them is working and this could help put food on the table.”

Poss hopes the idea will catch on and she has one wish for the pantry.

“I really would like the box to be empty every night so we can fill it every morning.”

If you have items you'd like to donate, you can stop by the Wee Care Learning Center at 821 American Legion Drive in Festus or you can call the center at 636-933-2273.

(© 2017 KSDK)