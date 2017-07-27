Gateway Arch among top summer attractions

ThinkStock (Photo: JByard)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis residents won’t have to go very far to go to one of the top summer attractions.

The Gateway Arch has been named one of the ‘Top Summer Attractions,’ according to TripAdvisor.

Top 10 trendiest U.S. attractions

1. Grand Canyon South Rim – Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

2. Seven Falls – Colorado Springs, Colorado

3. Chapel of the Holy Cross – Sedona, Arizona

4. Fenway Park – Boston, Massachusetts

5. Kualoa – Kaneohe, Hawaii

6. St. Louis Cathedral – New Orleans, Louisiana

7. Pikes Peak – Colorado Springs, Colorado

8. High Roller – Las Vegas, Nevada

9. Garden of the Gods – Colorado Springs, Colorado

10. Gateway Arch – Saint Louis, Missouri

