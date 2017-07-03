'Gone Girl' house for sale in Cape Girardeau

Gone Girl house listed on realty website (Photo: Screenshot, Custom)

CAPE GIRARDEAU - The Missouri house featured in the 2014 blockbuster "Gone Girl" starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike is currently on the market.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom house features more than 4,400 square feet nestled on almost an acre. It's priced at $600,000 and is listed by Realty Executives.

Only the home's exterior was featured in the movie. The home's interior is different.

Gillian Flynn's whodunit novel takes place in the fictional town of North Carthage, Mo., but much of the movie was film in Cape Girardeau, which is about two hours south of St. Louis.

