- Cards right-hander Alex Reyes will have MRI 3 hours
- 5 reasons marriage doesn't work anymore 6 days
- Make less than $54K? Consider this underused tax break 11 hours
- Distracted beagle a hit at Westminster Dog Show 12 hours
- Drug deals on wheels creeping into quiet STL neighborhoods 20 hours
- Photos: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home 1 day
- Allen thanks ‘biggest fan' who wrote him encouraging note 6 hours
- Florissant leaders reconsider pit bull ban 14 hours
- 2017 STL Mardi Gras guide 8 hours
HEADLINES
Updated 7:20 PM. CST
- Grid
- List
-
Features
Gym memberships benefit wounded officerGym memberships benefit wounded officer The owners of the new Planet Fitness in Shrewsbury presented Officer Crosby with a $10,000 check Tuesday.
- Features
- 4 minutes ago
-
Local
Holly Vandervoort takes the court and soars with the eaglesHolly Vandervoort takes the court and soars with the eagles Holly Vandervoort has always wanted to play on a team. This year, as a senior at Brentwood High School, she finally did. On Friday, she got her chance to soar with the eagles.
- Local
- 15 minutes ago
-
Local
Case of mumps at Alton school prompts alert to parentsCase of mumps at Alton school prompts alert to parents
- Local
- 17 minutes ago
-
Local
Shrewsbury gym benefits injured Officer CrosbyShrewsbury gym benefits injured Officer Crosby
- Local
- 21 minutes ago
-
Politics
Rauner files opposition to pay freezeRauner files opposition to pay freeze The Governor of Illinois is fighting the state attorney general's plan to cut off paychecks for state employees.
- Politics
- 58 minutes ago
-
Crime
St. Louis man charged in connection with shooting death in apartmentSt. Louis man charged in connection with shooting death in apartment A St. Louis man is facing charges after police said he was involved in the shooting death of a bystander in a St. Louis apartment complex.
- Crime
- 1 hour ago
-
Weird
It's (technically) official: Snuggies are blankets, not robesIt's (technically) official: Snuggies are blankets, not robes
- Weird
- 1 hour ago
-
Opinion
Did you read '5 reasons why marriage doesn't work?' Here's why it doesDid you read '5 reasons why marriage doesn't work?' Here's why it does
- Opinion
- 2 hours ago
-
Local
Chance the Rapper headed to St. Louis in MayChance the Rapper headed to St. Louis in May
- Local
- 1 hour ago
-
Life
Idaho man's parody of Beyoncé pregnancy announcement is everythingIdaho man's parody of Beyoncé pregnancy announcement is everything
- Life
- 1 hour ago
-
Crime
Police: One robbed while trying to buy drugs on Chesterfield Mall parking lotPolice: One robbed while trying to buy drugs on Chesterfield Mall parking lot
- Crime
- 3 hours ago
-
News
FAA investigating Harrison Ford following incident with passenger planeFAA investigating Harrison Ford following incident with passenger plane
- News
- 3 hours ago
-
Blues
Shattenkirk not letting trade talks affect his playShattenkirk not letting trade talks affect his play With his name circulating the rumor mill at every turn, Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk knows he can't avoid the talk.
- Blues
- 3 hours ago
-
Consumer
T-Mobile fires back after Verizon unlimited data announcementT-Mobile fires back after Verizon unlimited data announcement We've got a price war, folks.
- Consumer
- 4 hours ago
-
Food
Annual Hardee's Rise 'N Shine raises $303KAnnual Hardee's Rise 'N Shine raises $303K For the 17th year, Hardee's will be selling sausage and egg biscuits for $1 during breakfast hours. All of the money raised goes to Heat Up St. Louis to help low income seniors and disabled with their heating bills.
- Food
- 6 hours ago
-
Weird
It's (technically) official: Snuggies are blankets, not robes
-
Local
Chance the Rapper headed to St. Louis in May
-
News
FAA investigating Harrison Ford following incident with passenger plane
-
Life
Minn. couple finds love in a dairy barn
-
Nation-Now
Club Penguin is shutting down and everyone is sad
-
Nation-Now
Kim Jong Un's half-brother reportedly assassinated with poisoned needles…
-
Nation-Now
17 prison staff members quit since siege at Delaware prison
-
Weird
Burger King is giving away sex toys in 'adult meals' for Valentine's Day
-
Local
How to get FREE stuff on Valentine's Day
-
News
Sick days shut down Tennessee school district as 138 teachers stay home
-
College
Jerry Sandusky's son charged with child sexual abuse
-
Weird
80-year-old woman caught with sword in her cane at airport, TSA says
-
Nation-Now
U.S. relationship with Mexico more bitter than sweet under Trump
-
Politics
Photos: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
-
News
Father of Tesla driver: 'In another vehicle she would have been alive'
-
Nation-Now
Trump might not be able to reverse the coal industry's slump. Here's why
-
Nation-Now
Army to spend $300 million on bonuses and ads to get 6,000 more recruits
-
Grammys
Grammys 2017: Five big moments to expect
-
Nation-Now
Grammy-winning musician Al Jarreau dies at 76
-
Nation-Now
Education Dept. torched for misspelling W.E.B. Du Bois in tweet
-
Local
4 mins ago 7:10 p.m.
Holly Vandervoort takes the court and soars with the eagles
-
Local
7 mins ago 7:07 p.m.
Case of mumps at Alton school prompts alert to parents
-
Local
11 mins ago 7:03 p.m.
Shrewsbury gym benefits injured Officer Crosby
-
Gym membership benefit wounded officer
-
School warns parents about mumps case
-
Mother & boyfriend charged for girls' death
-
An Eagle takes the court and soars
-
-
Politics
48 mins ago 6:26 p.m.
Rauner files opposition to pay freeze
-
Crime
59 mins ago 6:15 p.m.
St. Louis man charged in connection with shooting death in apartment
-
Weird
1 hour ago 6:05 p.m.
It's (technically) official: Snuggies are blankets, not robes
-
High-School
2 hour ago 5:33 p.m.
Ritenour's Adeoye calls Mizzou, "Home"
-
Ritenour's Adeoye is a big time recruit
-
Harrison Ford's near plane crash
-
Parents warned about mumps case at school
-
Opinion
2 hour ago 5:12 p.m.
Did you read '5 reasons why marriage doesn't work?' Here's why it does
-
Local
51 mins ago 6:22 p.m.
Chance the Rapper headed to St. Louis in May
-
Life
1 hour ago 5:51 p.m.
Idaho man's parody of Beyoncé pregnancy announcement is everything
-
Right-hander Alex Reyes has sore elbow
-
Mother & boyfriend charged in girl's death
-
Crime
3 hour ago 3:57 p.m.
Police: One robbed while trying to buy drugs on Chesterfield Mall parking lot