Be their guest: Win a stay at a fairy tale castle

(WVEC) -- HomeAway would like you to be their guest.

The travel and vacation rental site is giving away a 5-night stay at Duns Castle in Scotland in honor of the release of Disney's Beauty and Beast.

The grand prize winner, and 20 of their closest friends, will receive round-trip travel, meals and entertainment, and a 5-night stay at the castle. Beast not included.

The castle has sat on the 1200-acre property since the 14th century. The oldest part dates back to 1320.

It has 12 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms, and allows for up to 23 people. The normal nightly cost for visitors is just over $3,000.

5 runner-up winners will be awarded a 7-night stay, for up to 4-guests, at any HomeAway property. Roundtrip travel costs will be included.

No purchase is necessary, and those who enter must be 18-years-old or older. Entries will end March 31, 2017.

To try and win, visit the HomeAway website here.

