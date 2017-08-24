EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. - A year after beginning operations, Amazon gave 5 On Your Side an inside look at their fulfillment center in Edwardsville, Illinois.
The 700,000-square-foot facility opened in August of 2016 and employs more than 1,500 people.
Photos: Inside Amazon’s Edwardsville fulfillment center
Amazon is also opening a distribution and logistics center in Hazelwood. That facility will bring approximately 350 jobs to the St. Louis area.
