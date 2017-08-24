Inside Amazon's Edwardsville fulfillment center

Amazon gave 5 On Your Side an inside look at their fulfillment center in Edwardsville, Illinois. The 700,000-square-foot facility opened in August of 2016 and employs more than 1,500 people. (Photo by jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV) (Photo: Jimmy Bernhard)

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. - A year after beginning operations, Amazon gave 5 On Your Side an inside look at their fulfillment center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

The 700,000-square-foot facility opened in August of 2016 and employs more than 1,500 people.

Amazon is also opening a distribution and logistics center in Hazelwood. That facility will bring approximately 350 jobs to the St. Louis area.

