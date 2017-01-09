Interview with local producer of 'Manchester By the Sea'

ST LOUIS - Kimberly Steward is a 34-year-old St. Louis native who graduated from Webster University in 2003.
Steward's company, K Period Media, produced the award winning film, 'Manchester By the Sea'.
In this uncut phone interview with Pat McGonigle, Steward talks about her success in Hollywood, how Webster University prepared her for show business, and what she misses most about St. Louis.
