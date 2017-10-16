Look out below! Hot air balloon lands in St. Charles Co. neighborhood

A hot air balloon lands in an O'Fallon, MO neighborhood around 9:30 Monday morning. (Photo: Custom)

O'FALLON, MO - It's a sight people in an O’Fallon, Missouri, neighborhood never expected to see. A hot air balloon made an unannounced landing in the middle of their street Monday morning.

The balloon landing was an eye-opener. But why it landed where it did is still a mystery to most.

The sound of flaring burners had many people in The Villages at Springhurst neighborhood peeking out their windows around 9:30 AM.

“For a second there I wasn't quite sure what it was,” said Chris Chappell. “And then I was like, 'That sounded like a hot air balloon.'”

Chappell was working from home when, from his back porch, he spotted the balloon slowly dropping a few streets over. He said hot air balloon sightings are a pretty regular thing near O'Fallon, but not like this.

“I thought it was just coming close and might've ascended somewhere else to go about their day. And instead, it decided to take a little stroll here in our neighborhood,” Chappell laughed.

Nina Dean had a front row seat as the balloon touched down on Shady Rock Lane.

“It went up over the top of my unit.”

Dean said the sight hit her and her neighbors harder that a strong cup of morning coffee.

“We were all just kind of dumbfounded staring up at this balloon that's landing in our neighborhood."

5 On Your Side wasn't able to track down the balloon's owner, but witnesses said the landing didn't seem like an emergency.

“It looked like it was a controlled descent,” said Chappell.

“They were pretty calm, cool, collected,” said Dean. “And they brought it down and they put it where they wanted in an empty parking lot in the corner.”

A few minutes later the balloon was packed into a trailer and the crew headed out. It's the kind of excitement, Dean said, her neighborhood could use.

“They're welcome any time. It was fun!”

Five on Your Side talked with an experienced pilot who said neighborhood landings do occasionally happen. He said wind and terrain can affect where the pilot feels is safest to land.

© 2017 KSDK-TV