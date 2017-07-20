Man reunited with class ring after 30 years

Photo: Maplewood Richmond Heights High School

MAPLEWOOD, MO. - A man has been reunited with his class ring after it was missing for three decades.

Maplewood Richmond Heights communications director Ed Rich found a 1971 class ring in a drawer of his new office and used social media to find its owner.

"When I was hired in the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District a couple of weeks ago, I was rummaging through the drawers in my new office," explains MRH Communications Director Ed Rich. "I found a 1971 gold class ring, wrapped in a wadded-up piece of paper with a handwritten note which read 'Found, please locate owner.' I had no way of knowing how long that ring had been inside the drawer."

Photo: Maplewood Richmond Heights High School

Rich did an online search and found a website for the graduating class of 1971, which was in the process of planning its 50 year reunion. The ring ended up posted on the class’s Facebook page.

Ray Heinsohn was reunited with his ring on Tuesday.

Photo: Maplewood Richmond Heights High School

"I used to work a security shift here [at MRH] on Sunday evenings back then," says Heinsohn, who also had a full-time job with the city of Maplewood's public works department. He figures he lost the ring, and a coveted wristwatch, when he removed them for one reason or another. He still checks pawn shops regularly in efforts to find that watch.

© 2017 KSDK-TV