Maplewood first responders help child in need

Maplewood firefighters unpack toys, clothes, and a backpack for a young girl found riding her bike alone last weekend. (Photo: Maplewood Fire Department, Custom)

It wasn’t a typical shift for Maplewood first responders.

Sunday, police got a call about a little girl riding her bike alone. When they responded to that call, officers couldn’t locate the child’s family so they brought her back to the police station.

The little girl was cold, so police called their neighbors at the fire department looking for a blanket. Firefighter Matt Wilcox was working that night, and said the child needed much more.

“We found that the clothes she was in — she’d been wearing them for a little bit, and she needed some shoes,” he said. “So we made a list and then five guys, at 9 o’clock at night, went to Walmart and tried to buy clothes for a 7-year-old girl.”

The firefighters also stopped by the toy aisle on their trip. Back at city hall, police officers fed the little girl pizza and popped in a Disney movie to entertain her. The firefighters returned from Walmart with toys, toiletries, and a handful of clothes for the child.

“She was kind of in awe,” said Maplewood firefighter Bryan Boemer. “It was like an early Christmas and she was just ecstatic to have it all.”

“I think it kind of just showed her that people care — that she’s not by herself,” Wilcox added.

The child is now in state custody, according to police. Officers eventually located her mother. Police Chief Stephen Kruse said she is facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child.

The Professional Firefighters of Maplewood Community Outreach Program helped make that evening possible for the little girl. Wilcox said the firefighters raise money and perform community service acts during their free time. In the past four years, the group has donated $50,000 back to the community, he said.

“We give it to the school district, Meals on Wheels. We use it for families after a fire… food pantries,” he said. “You’re just trying to treat somebody like a family member, so everybody is here to help.”

He also credited his police neighbors for their efforts, buying the pizza and spending time with the child.

“They went above and beyond and did this on their own,” he said.

The Professional Firefighters of Maplewood Community Outreach Program is hosting a trivia night fundraiser on March 10. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page.

