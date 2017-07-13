Margaritaville to replace Tan-Tar-A Resort in Lake of the Ozarks

Photo: Margaritaville

OSAGE BEACH, MO. - A popular resort in the Lake of the Ozarks is getting a makeover.

Magaritaville will replace Tan-Tar-A Resort this summer.

According to a press release from Margaritaville, renovations are expected to start immediately.

Amenities include 27-holes of golf across two courses, a 103-slip marina, eight food and drink venues, a full-service spa and salon, a fitness center, horseback and pony riding, along with sport facilities and indoor and outdoor pools.

