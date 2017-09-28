Meet Rave! The newest Clydesdale foal born at Warm Springs Ranch

Rave is the last foal to be born at Warm Springs Ranch during the 2017 season. (Photo courtesy: Warm Springs Ranch)

BOONVILLE, MO. - The Budweiser Clydesdales have a new family member!

The new foal, named Rave, is the last foal to be born at Warm Springs Ranch during the 2017 season and joins more than 70 other Clydesdales at the breeding facility.

In a Facebook post, Warm Springs Ranch said Rave and mom Ria are doing great.

Warm Springs Ranch welcomed their first foal of the 2017 season named Jake on March 21, just a few days before opening to the public.

Related photos: A view from the top of the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch

Want to visit Warm Springs Ranch?

The ranch offers guided walking tours twice a day, except for Wednesdays, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The tour costs $14 per person and lasts one-and-a-half hours.

The guided walking tour give guests the opportunity to interact with Clydesdale handlers, see the Clydesdales’ harness, luxury trailer and 1903 beer wagon, and take a picture with a Clydesdale. Guests 21 and older will have the opportunity to sample Budweiser. Click here to learn more, or to make a reservation.

© 2017 KSDK-TV