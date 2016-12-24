Close Menorah Candles The candles of the Menorah KSDK 9:54 AM. CST December 24, 2016 TRENDING VIDEOS Woman charged in missing baby case Glendale residents appreciate trash collector Santa and local toddler bond over Metallica Man last seen with missing woman in custody 73% of products cheaper on Jet.com Suspects in custody after shooting at police More Stories 'Christmas Vacation' truckster spreads holiday cheer Dec 24, 2016, 10:30 a.m. Dog pack protects toddler found in California park Dec 23, 2016, 2:07 p.m. Track Santa all the way to St. Louis Dec 24, 2016, 9:22 a.m.