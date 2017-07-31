Missouri Capitol photo contest

Missouri State Capitol (Photo: Rick Meyer / KSDK)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - Get your cameras ready!

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson announced a “Vacation Missouri” photo contest. Missourians and those who visit the state are encouraged to submit their photography work to the contest.

“Missouri welcomes over 41 million visitors every year, and one of the main things that happens on vacation is taking pictures,” said Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson. “As an advocate for Missouri tourism, my office is committed to raising awareness for our state’s many destinations for tourism and vacations. I encourage all who live in and visit Missouri to submit their work and showcase not only your talents, but our great state as well,” Lieutenant Governor Parson said.

Winners will receive a proclamation from the Lieutenant Governor, an invitation to the Capitol for a recognition ceremony and have their work displayed in the State Capital and throughout Missouri.

Photographers of all skill levels are encouraged to submit their work. Winners and honorable mentions will be chosen in a beginner, intermediate and advanced category.

The deadline is September 4. To submit photos or request more information, contact the Officer of Lieutenant Governor at 573-751-4727 or email ltgovinfo@ltgov.mo.gov

© 2017 KSDK-TV