Neighbors awaiting holiday surprise to replace wooden turtle

ST. LOUIS - A large holiday gift box is drawing a lot of attention in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood and neighbors are guessing what’s inside. Heather May and her husband placed the mystery box on the front lawn of their home on Fyler Avenue. But before it was there, there was a turtle — a wooden one — carved out of a tree stump.

"He was big enough that I could buy pet costumes to put on him so it was a good size," Heather said.

The previous owners used to dress him up, too. Neighbors in Lindenwood Park noticed.

"Memories,” said Matt Mauschbaugh, who lives next door to the Mays. “Someone on the neighborhood Facebook said, ‘I lived there 30 years ago and I remember it and my kids were talking about it.’"

But eventually, an ant infestation caused the turtle to decay.

"Everybody would stop and say, ‘Where did the turtle go? We miss it,’" Heather said.

So the Mays are putting something else in its place. For now, it's the mystery box. Right now, it’s actually empty. However, that won't be the case on Christmas Day.

"We're going to have Santa come visit and overnight, when Santa visits, it's going to be traded out so that Christmas morning, it will be there and appear for the neighborhood,” Heather said.

Until then, she's not spilling the beans. However, she says it’s something that could last a while.

“We’re hoping it's a more permanent fixture,” she said. “We're really excited to put something back out that people can have fun look at and see and we can have fun decorating again."