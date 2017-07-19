#NKRAK: Natalie Kelley’s Random Acts of Kindness (Photo: Custom)

It's a birthday one family doesn't know how to celebrate.

On July 23, Natalie Kelley would have turned 20.

“Folks who have lost loved ones, what do you do for their birthday?” her mother, Sarah Kelley, asked herself and her friends recently. “I have no idea. I have no idea what I’m going to do. No idea what I can handle.”

Last year, 19-year old Natalie died unexpectedly. Her family says she accidentally overdosed after they believe she mixed Wellbutrin, a prescription drug, and a cold medicine.

It was a shock to them. Natalie was a college student who was serious about her studies and her future. She was a long-time camp counselor for DASA (Disabled Athlete Sport Association). And she was a loving big sister and daughter.

“[She was] funny and smart and compassionate and loved being a big sister more than anything,” Sarah said.

“There's this constant awareness that my joy ceiling is lower,” she explained. “That the greatest, most awesome happy thing I can imagine, isn't ever going to be as happy as it could be if she were here.”

Sarah and her family were struggling to find a way to mark Natalie’s birthday this year.

“Like, being too happy – I'd feel guilty. It wouldn’t be right,” her younger brother Ryan said. “But being sad all day would suck just as much, if not more.”

As a family, they have found some joy since Natalie’s death when doing things for others. Recently, Sarah and her sons picked out some silly baby clothes for a friend and found themselves laughing and enjoying a guilt-free moment of happiness.

It sparked an idea.

This weekend, the family is planning “Natalie Kelley’s Random Acts of Kindness.” They will pay for a strangers coffee, share her favorite candy bar with old friends, and do other small acts of service in her name. The Kelley’s wrote an explanation of their project on index cards, which they’ll hand out along with the kind acts.

“I think [Natalie] would love it, I think she would get super into it,” Sarah said. ”I think she would probably come up with something I hadn't thought of. And I don’t know, I think it was up her ally to surprise people with happy surprises.”

“I think she’d be really proud,” Ryan added.

Sarah posted her idea to Facebook, and several friends decided to join her efforts. She created a special group for the weekend, and hopes people will be inspired to perform acts of kindness for others in honor of her daughter.

“Do something that makes you feel her presence in your heart,” she said, encouraging people to then post what they did on her group page.

Natalie’s legacy also continues at the DASA camp where she volunteered for several years. This summer, the organization made a t-shirt using one of Natalie’s drawings, that reads “Be Different.” Sales from the t-shirt will help the organization create a scholarship to the camp in her name.

