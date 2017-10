The inaugural issue cover of Out In STL Magazine. Credit: Out In STL Magazine (Photo: Out In STL Magazine, Custom)

Wednesday is National Coming Out Day in the LGBTQ community, And now there's a new local magazine celebrating them.

Out In STL is a quarterly magazine. The publisher says it will explore and celebrate the Metro area's LGBTQ population.

The magazine had its first issue last month and officially launches next week.

For more information, click here.

© 2017 KSDK-TV