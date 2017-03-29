Overdue is an understatement: Patron returns record 35 years later

The returned record, "Organ for All Seasons" (Photo: St. Louis County Library, Custom)

Better late than never.

At least that's what the St. Louis County Library thinks about returning records. This week, a patron returned a record to the Indian Trails Branch of the St. Louis County Library, 35 years after originally borrowing the LP.

As the post says, the library stopped circulating LPs in 1996.

The record came back just in time for the start of the baseball season, and it's a good thing, too. The LP was recorded by Busch Stadium organist Ernie Hays, and the first song on the B-side of the record is "Take Me out to the Ballgame/Meet me in St. Louis".

The library said the patron found the record while doing some spring cleaning. They waived the fine.

