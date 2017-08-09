Paraquad's Bloom Cafe will serve more than just food

The Bloom Cafe logo from their website.

A non-profit that helps people with disabilities is starting a new venture — a cafe unlike any other in St. Louis.

Paraquad plans to open its own restaurant in Dogtown called The Bloom Cafe. Their goal isn't just to serve food. They also plan to train workers with disabilities.

First, workers will get culinary training, then a paid internship, followed by help finding a job. They hope it will give more people with disabilities opportunities to work and create a more diverse workforce.

The restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch.

They're hoping to open near Macklind and Oakland by the end of the year.

If you would like to support them, you can find more information and a link to their Kickstarter campaign on their website.

