PARIS (AP) - Police in Paris say 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.
Police say robbers forced their way into a private Paris residence where Kardashian West was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with her jewelry.
The reality TV star was in Paris attending fashion week shows. At the time a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.
The robbery raised new concerns about security in the French capital after a string of deadly extremist attacks.
Paris police: 16 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist
Associated Press , KSDK 9:11 AM. CST January 09, 2017
