Rare identical triplets born in South Caroliina

Kayla Richardson and her triplets. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)-- There's nothing simple about taking care of three babies at one time. Some how, Kayla Richardson makes it look very easy.

She's the proud parent of 3 identical triplets. The chance of having identical triplets is so rare that studies say it's 1 in a million to as great as 1 in 200 million.

Richardson was seven weeks pregnant when she learned that she was pregnant with her daughters. The news was shocking and Richardson says the first person she called was her mother.

Richardson's mother Natalie, has been a critical part of her support system. She's there to help in every aspect of care.

The twins had a difficult start to life. They were born 16 weeks early and weighed less than 4 pounds combined. They spent several months in the neo-natal intensive care unit where the benefited from the latest research in premature babies. Seven months later they're doing great. They are meeting each developmental milestone successfully and their doctors are encouraged by their growth.

On average the babies go through 30 bottles a day, countless diapers and endless loads of laundry. Kayla says that she can't remember what life was like without the girls, but she's thrilled to be their mama.

