The St. Louis skyline (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Thursday is World Gratitude Day. So, we took our microphone around the city of St Louis to ask the question, what are you grateful for?

"I'm grateful for being able to bounce back no matter the hardship," one woman told 5 On Your Side’s Rene Knott.

"Being on the right side of the grass is something we should all be thankful for," another man said.

"I'm thankful for my friends, family, and my dog Cubbie… who I promise I didn't name," another man joked.

Notice how having money wasn't mentioned? It was gratitude for the small things.

"I think it's important to find something to hold on to and that's life itself," another man told Knott.

Even a simple "thank you" can make a difference.

"Just to make people feel better and give them that positive force in life."

Dr. Tim Bono works at Washington University in St. Louis.

"Gratitude can play countless forms,” Dr. Bono said.

He says gratitude and happiness go hand and hand, "instead of comparing ourselves to stuff we don't have compared to what others do have, it's about focusing on the things we do have the blessings in our lives that can be a cause for happiness."

Sometimes it's just about taking stock in our own lives.

"People need perspective you know."

And as we look at our city during these turbulent times, we tend to see what's not right.

"We're living in a day and time where there's of stuff that draws our attention to bad stuff. There's a lot of negative stuff going on in the world,” Dr. Bono said.

And yes, there are issues in St Louis.

"It's very important for us to address the concerns and the issues that's causing the unrest that we are facing today," Dr. Bono added.

But, it's not all bad.

"I think we have to continue trying and continuing very hard to try."



And those Rene talked to believe World Gratitude Day comes at the right time for the city of St Louis.

“World Gratitude Day is a time for us to dig deeper."

"We're all here for a reason and that's to live our lives and enjoy them as best we can."



© 2017 KSDK-TV