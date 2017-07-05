Should kids do chores around the house?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fireworks misfire in St. Charles
-
String of carjackings under investigation
-
Man ID'd in Belleville standoff
-
Father of 6 shot and killed on I-55
-
Toddler drowns in Florissant pool
-
Man killed in north county crash
-
Razor found in Walmart shopping cart
-
Fair St. Louis continues in Forest Park
-
Marine's items stolen
-
Violent overnight in St. Louis as 5 shooting occur since Midnight
More Stories
-
NYPD Officer shot in Bronx, dies in hospitalJul. 5, 2017, 5:20 a.m.
-
String of carjackings hours apart in south STL under…Jul. 4, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
-
2 injured after fireworks misfire at Bogey Hills…Jul. 4, 2017, 10:07 p.m.