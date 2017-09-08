Six Flags looking for 13 ‘unlucky' couples

ThinkStock: Little Boy And Girl Trick-Or-Treating As A Married Couple (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

EUREKA, MO. - Feelin’ unlucky?

Six Flags St. Louis is looking for 13 ‘unlucky’ couples to tie the knot on Friday, Oct. 13!

The ‘marriage scaremony’ is looking for couples to tie the knot or renew their vows.

The deadline to sign up is midnight Oct. 1.

Winning couples must wear Halloween costume/wedding attire that is park appropriate and have their official marriage license before the ceremony. The certificate will be signed after the ceremony by an officiator.

Six Flags says the day will start with a professional zombie makeover and then couples will make their way to the Palace Gardens where the wedding ceremony will take place with 13 guests along with guests at the park.

The winners will receive a free Halloween themed wedding, ghoulish makeup for the bride and room, a flower bouquet, reception with cake, and one couple will win a ‘spooktacular’ grand prize.

HalloWedding registration: click here

© 2017 KSDK-TV