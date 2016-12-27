St. Louis bar says good riddance to 2016

If you’ve ever driven by the Hideaway Piano Bar at 59 th and Arsenal in south city, you know the sign out front has a reputation for getting attention. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - If you’ve ever driven by the Hideaway Piano Bar at 59th and Arsenal in south city, you know the sign out front has a reputation for getting attention.

“It brings in a few people, but if it makes people smile going to work, that’s all we’re going for,” said co-owner Sam Jackson.

Jackson is often the brains behind the catchy and clever words and phrases.

“It’s things I’ll see on the Internet, things I’ll paraphrase. Sometimes it’s word for word,” he said.

And in case you haven’t seen it yet, his latest installment that went up Monday pretty much speaks for itself.

Jackson said, “Just everybody has been dying this year. A lot of people who people my age think shouldn’t be going so soon.”

The past year has seen the deaths of so many iconic figures, including Carrie Fisher, Prince and Muhammad Ali, along with an exhausting election.

“That was just long. I think everyone’s just happy it’s over,” Jackson said.

So it’s no wonder the marquee’s message is resonating with people in the neighborhood, including Patrick Mullins, who stopped to take a picture.

NewsChannel 5 reporter Jacob Long asked Mullins, “How will you look back on 2016?” And Mullins said, “With a bottle of something.”

So while he might want to drown his sorrows for now, he and Sullivan at least see a reason to toast to the year ahead.

Mullins said, “Bad things tend to clump, but so do good things. So here’s to 2017. 17 is a better number any way.”

“Let’s hope it gets better,” Jackson said.