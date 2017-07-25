St. Louis Carousel celebrates National Carousel Day with free rides

St. Louis Carousel (Photo: KSDK)

ST LOUIS - Tuesday, July 25 is National Carousel Day. ‘Today In St. Louis’ recently visited the oldest carousel in the area which is located at Faust Park.

The St. Louis Carousel was originally installed at the St. Louis Highlands Amusement Park in 1929. But, after a fire destroyed the park in 1963, the carousel – which survived unscathed – was moved.

In the late 1980’s, the current home in Faust Park was constructed to maintain the integrity of the hand-carved carousel.

More than a million people have enjoyed riding on this piece of history over the years. The carousel features 60 horses and four deer.

Rides cost $2 per person, or $5 for three rides. Children under 1 are free with a paying adult. To celebrate National Carousel Day, though, the folks at Faust Park are offering free rides on the St. Louis Carousel today only.

For more details, you can visit their website.

