St. Louis' first champagne-only lounge coming to Clayton

Glasses of champagne (Photo: kieferpix, Custom)

CLAYTON, MO. - Champagne lovers, this one’s for you.

A champagne-only lounge is opening in Clayton.

Extra Brut will be ‘an intimate champagne lounge serving a tremendous list of champagne and sparkling wines with excellently paired hors d’oeuvres.’ The lounge will host live entertainment on Friday and Saturday evenings and other days of the week will be available by reservation only.

Louie’s Wine Dive and Clayton Kitchen shared on their Facebook, “Louie's has a secret! We're opening the doors to our sparkling little sister sparkling lounge next door, Extra Brut!”

According to their Facebook, Extra Brut’s grand opening will be on July 29 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. For more information call 417-459-9298.

Their food menu includes caramel kettle corn, goat cheese crostini, prosciutto and fruit, along with a raw bar including oysters and shrimp cocktail.

Extra Brut is located at 14 S. Bemiston, St. Louis 63105.

© 2017 KSDK-TV