St. Louis tradition closing after 80 sweet years

One of the sweetest St. Louis traditions is coming to an end this month after 80 years.



Customers on the Facebook page of Lubeley's Bakery and Deli got the sad answer to the rumors they were hearing when the bakery responded to questions about it closing.



While the search for a new buyer may be underway, plans are that the bakery will close its doors on September 30th.





Helen Lubeley opened the bakery with her husband Ed in 1937. Helen passed away in 2014.









5 On Your Side will be paying a visit to Lubeley's this afternoon and we'll have more on this story this afternoon.

