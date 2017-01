Photo credit Sugarfire (Photo: Custom)

With MoDOT workers expected to work long hours with the impending ice storm, Sugarfire will do their part by offering free sandwiches at all six locations all weekend.

The sandwich — called the "MoDOT Meltdown" — features pulled pork with gooey cheddar sauce, sweet barbecue sauce, pickles and fried onions.

