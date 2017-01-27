Teacher takes girl to father-daughter dance

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO. - For fathers and their daughters, daddy/daughter dances are a special event with memories they’ll both cherish forever.

But at Trautwein Elementary School in Mehlville, it’s a difficult event to look forward to for one third grade student.

“It’s always a double-edged sword. Do I even bring it up? Or do I ask if she wants to go?” said Stacey Nance.

Kaylee Nance, 9, lost her father almost a year ago, meaning she didn’t have a date to this year’s dance.

So, her friend and her father decided to ask Kaylee to come with them, and she accepted.

But then Kaylee’s plans changed unexpectedly.

Nance said, “She was a little torn. She didn’t want her little friend, that girl, to be sad.”

One of Kaylee’s favorite teachers is Mr. Tim Bianco.

He’s the one who decided that Kaylee shouldn’t go with a friend to the dance. Rather, he thought she should have a date.

“I just thought that if she would like to go with somebody or have her own chaperone, I’d love to go with her,” Bianco said.

Kaylee happily accepted the offer and even coordinated their outfits with her red dress and his red tie.

“Oh she loves the red,” Bianco laughed.

And then the two showed off their moves on the dance floor and took pictures to capture a night Kaylee won’t soon forget.

Nance said, “I was so grateful that she has such a wonderful family here. We wouldn’t have gotten through what we got through without them.”

“I just want her to fee loved and cared about,” Bianco said.

