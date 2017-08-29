Today's Weddings: 5 rules that no longer exist

ST. LOUIS - This week on Today in St. Louis were walking you through the "I Do's" and Don'ts of Today's weddings. We kick off our wedding series with the 5 rules of the wedding that simply don't exist anymore.

Gone are the days of sticking to a rule book when it comes to your big day.

"So the rules today, really there are no rules," smiled wedding coordinator Victoria Burrows.

Brides and grooms are really thinking out of the box these days.

Burrows said, "People don't feel confined by traditional ways of doing things. Now, it's like the sky is the limit."

Wedding planner Victoria Burrows, of A Brides Ally, walks us through 5 rules of weddings that have been broken by the modern bride.

1.) Keeping girls and guys split up in the bridal party.

"I'm seeing a lot more wedding parties where we’re having brides with what they're calling Brides-men and grooms have grooms-ladies," explained Burrows.

2.) The traditional plated dinner and three-tier wedding cake.

"You can have a pasta station, you can have an Asian station, and you can have a mashed potato station where you get your mashed potatoes and have a dozen toppings to choose from," she explained.

3.) Getting married in a church.

"There are so many fantastic venues in St. Louis it’s unreal. They’re not stuck in this rule of well you have to get married in a church," said Burrows.

4.) Having a pastor officiate the ceremony.

"It’s like a family tradition these days, having a designated uncle officiate weddings. It’s kind of fun, Uncle Joe marries everybody," she smiled.

5.) Predictable weddings.

"I’m seeing a lot more of couples investing more in the guest experience and wanting to make sure the guests have an amazing time at their wedding and not just there because they have to be,” she explained.

Before we pronounce these rules as officially broken, Burrows says the bottom line is that your wedding is what you want it to be.

She said, "You want to be able to look back your wedding day and say we had an awesome time. We had a day that was really reflective of us, which is what it should be when you really think about it. I mean it’s their wedding day."

