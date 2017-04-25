(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

Some visitors to the St. Louis Zoo got an unexpected show today, thanks to a couple of chimpanzees.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

Bakari and Holly hopped onto some hay, and did a bit of synchronized strolling through the Fragile Forest exhibit.

Zoo visitor, Krista Barmann, shared this video with us.

A zoo volunteer says Holly started doing this as a baby, and has done it for fun, ever since.

She eventually taught Bakari how to get in on the act.

The two have tried to teach the other chimps, but so far, none have learned it yet.

