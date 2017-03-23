Excited little girl steals Pope Francis' hat

(Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Young children can be unpredictable sometimes. And by sometimes, we mean at the most inappropriate (school, church, the checkout line at the grocery store) times.

Mountain Butorac, a Catholic blogger that lives in Rome, took his goddaughter to see Pope Francis this week.

Not only did she get to see the pontiff, she got close enough to receive a kiss! But that isn’t what got her trending on social media. No, while Pope Francis bent down, she reached up and yanked his hat, or zucchetto, off his head.

Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat! pic.twitter.com/SdSorop3uN — Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) March 22, 2017

The Pope took it in stride, thankfully, and laughed off the moment with the crowd.

