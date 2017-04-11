Hilarious video of Queen Elizabeth feeding elephants

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, feed Donna, a 7 year old Asian Elephant during a visit to open the new Centre for Elephant Care at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo on April 11 in Dunstable, UK. (Photo by David Rose - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: WPA Pool, Custom)

Hilarious video out of London.

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip opened a special elephant care center at a zoo outside the city Tuesday.

The highlight: The queen and Philip feeding an elephant bananas to the delight of the elephant and the crowd.

The queen is a patron of the zoological society of London.

She even has an elephant at the zoo named after her. It was born a day before the queen's 90th birthday last year.

