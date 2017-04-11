KSDK
Hilarious video of Queen Elizabeth feeding elephants

From large mammals in the sea, to the big ones on land.

Hilarious video out of London.

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip opened a special elephant care center at a zoo outside the city Tuesday.

The highlight: The queen and Philip feeding an elephant bananas to the delight of the elephant and the crowd.

The queen is a patron of the zoological society of London.

She even has an elephant at the zoo named after her. It was born a day before the queen's 90th birthday last year.

