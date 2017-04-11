Hilarious video of Queen Elizabeth feeding elephants

Hilarious video out of London.
Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip opened a special elephant care center at a zoo outside the city Tuesday.
The highlight: The queen and Philip feeding an elephant bananas to the delight of the elephant and the crowd.
The queen is a patron of the zoological society of London.
She even has an elephant at the zoo named after her. It was born a day before the queen's 90th birthday last year.
