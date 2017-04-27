KSDK
STL hairstylist dyes unicorn-inspired hair

Watch out, here comes unicorn-inspired hair!

Alexandra Martellaro, KSDK 12:57 PM. CDT April 27, 2017

ST. LOUIS - We all know unicorn frappucinos lit up the internet last week when the limited-edition Starbucks treats made their debut.

Now one local hairstylist is getting national attention for her unicorn-inspired hair color creations!

Caitlin Ford, a stylist at Notch Salon, created a look based on the frappucino, and it's been noticed by Cosmopolitan and Teen Vogue.

 

 

🦄🌈✨🌙 Unicorn Frappuccino 🌙✨🌈🦄 I had so much fun creating this look inspired by the @starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino using @limecrimemakeup Unicorn Hair color and @brazilianbondbuilder . The best part about this look is that the hair color version is vegan, sugar free, and calorie free. 🙃🌈🦄🌙✨ Check out my video post to see how I created this look! #unicornfrappuccino #behindthechair #btconeshot_vibrant17 #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor17 . . . . . . . #modernsalon #americansalon #notchstl #stl #stlouis #thegrovestl #grovestl #hairstl #stlhair #hairstlouis #stlouishairstylist #hairstyliststlouis #stlhairstylist #caitlinfordhair #anthonythebarber916 #authentichairarmy #esteticausa #imallaboutdahair #licensedtocreate #cosmoprof #fiidnt #brazilianbondbuilder #colortrak #unicornhair #limecrime #limecrimemakeup

A post shared by St Louis - Hairstylist (@caitlinfordhair) on

The pink and blue blend is a magical and fun combination that is perfect for spring!

This isn't the first time Ford has been inspired to create a magical colorful hair combination. Her Instagram account is full of beautiful, whimsical hair creations.

 

 

 

 

