STL hairstylist dyes unicorn-inspired hair

Unicorn frappucino hair from @caitlinfordhair on Instagram (Photo: Screenshot, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - We all know unicorn frappucinos lit up the internet last week when the limited-edition Starbucks treats made their debut.

Now one local hairstylist is getting national attention for her unicorn-inspired hair color creations!

Caitlin Ford, a stylist at Notch Salon, created a look based on the frappucino, and it's been noticed by Cosmopolitan and Teen Vogue.

The pink and blue blend is a magical and fun combination that is perfect for spring!

This isn't the first time Ford has been inspired to create a magical colorful hair combination. Her Instagram account is full of beautiful, whimsical hair creations.

