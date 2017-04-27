STL hairstylist dyes unicorn-inspired hair

ST. LOUIS - We all know unicorn frappucinos lit up the internet last week when the limited-edition Starbucks treats made their debut.
Now one local hairstylist is getting national attention for her unicorn-inspired hair color creations!
Caitlin Ford, a stylist at Notch Salon, created a look based on the frappucino, and it's been noticed by Cosmopolitan and Teen Vogue.
🦄🌈✨🌙 Unicorn Frappuccino 🌙✨🌈🦄 I had so much fun creating this look inspired by the @starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino using @limecrimemakeup Unicorn Hair color and @brazilianbondbuilder . The best part about this look is that the hair color version is vegan, sugar free, and calorie free. 🙃🌈🦄🌙✨ Check out my video post to see how I created this look! #unicornfrappuccino #behindthechair #btconeshot_vibrant17 #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor17 . . . . . . . #modernsalon #americansalon #notchstl #stl #stlouis #thegrovestl #grovestl #hairstl #stlhair #hairstlouis #stlouishairstylist #hairstyliststlouis #stlhairstylist #caitlinfordhair #anthonythebarber916 #authentichairarmy #esteticausa #imallaboutdahair #licensedtocreate #cosmoprof #fiidnt #brazilianbondbuilder #colortrak #unicornhair #limecrime #limecrimemakeup
The pink and blue blend is a magical and fun combination that is perfect for spring!
🦄🌈🌙✨Unicorn Frappuccino ✨🌈🦄 @friendswithdevils looks delicious in these @starbucks inspired shades I created using @limecrimemakeup !! There are still a couple tickets left to my class in St. Louis this Sunday at @hairgasmstl ! Check the link in my profile to purchase your spot! #behindthechair #btconeshot_vibrant17 #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor17 . . . . . . . #brazilianbondbuilder #colortrak #modernsalon #americansalon #authentichairarmy #esteticausa #imallaboutdahair #licensedtocreate #coachella #coachellahair #festivalhair #festivalhaircolor #festivalfashion #mermaidhair #unicornhair #rainbowhair #limecrime #starbucks #unicornfrappuccino
This isn't the first time Ford has been inspired to create a magical colorful hair combination. Her Instagram account is full of beautiful, whimsical hair creations.
💞🏳️🌈🎀🌈Lisa Frank🌈🎀🏳️🌈💞 Absolutely obsessed with this beautiful style @shelleygregoryhair did on my model! 😛😛❤️ it shows off the color perfectly, don't you think? 🌙🌈🎀 @pulpriothair Lab was absolutely incredible! I hope you guys caught some of my Instagram story 💞💞💞 Today I leave for vacation in Spain! Be sure to watch my story to see what my husband @duebelgram and I are up to while we are on our adventure ✈️️ #pulpriothair #americansalon #modernsalon #behindthechair #lisafrank #brazilianbondbuilder
💿🌈💿🌈DISCO RAVE🌈💿🌈💿 So proud of this amazing color I created for my friend Lauren today! Did you guys watch my story? I used @colortrak Balayage film and extra long meches for this look! The Balayage film is awesome for looks that use stripes and patterns because they are transparent! They also don't cling together! I used @brazilianbondbuilder in all of my colors and diluted them using the B3 Demi conditioner which left her hair sooooo unbelievably soft post color. #behindthechair #modernsalon #americansalon #lisafrankhair #pastelhair #pastelrainbow
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs