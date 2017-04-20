Young cubs fan gets surprise

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Watching your child end career
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Sam Dotson out as St. Louis police chief
-
The Deal Guy: Liquid Gold
-
Parents show support for Hazelwood employee
-
Mother teaches lesson in giving back
-
PUPPY MILL BUST: Hundreds found in deplorable conditions
-
12'5" water tank removed from Faultless Linen
-
Sunset Hills mansion has $800,000 pool house
-
Goose takes out cop on way to work
More Stories
-
2 shot, killed in Bellefontaine Neighbors homeApr 19, 2017, 9:25 p.m.
-
Blues can't finish sweep, Wild win 2-0Apr 19, 2017, 11:38 p.m.
-
Iconic King Louis IX statue gets faceliftApr 20, 2017, 7:04 a.m.