Wentzville Fire Department gives special gender reveal

WENTZVILLE, MO. - Katy and Tyler Bone experienced a heartbreaking loss. They were expecting a baby boy, but lost him during the pregnancy.

Five months later, they have something to celebrate - a rainbow baby.

A ‘rainbow baby’ refers to the newborn that a mother gives birth to after first suffering a miscarriage or stillborn birth. The term is derived from the qualities of a rainbow that brightens the sky following a storm.

For the gender reveal of their rainbow baby, the couple wanted to do something special.

Tyler's firefighter friends volunteered to give them a totally unique reveal, by using a fire truck.

A Wentzville fire truck made an entrance with lights flashing. Then, friends pulled out the hose, spraying a pink liquid in the air.

Katy and Tyler were filled with emotion as they saw they were having a baby girl, but Katy said what was most important was that they were having a healthy baby.

A second surprise appeared for the couple when a rainbow formed in the sky.

“God has been with us every step of the way and leaning on Him has given us so much strength through this difficult storm. The rainbow showed us God's promise and he made our sweet angel baby part of the reveal of his little sister.” Katy said.

