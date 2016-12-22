Young girl thanks dispatcher who saved her life

A Wentzville girl got to say thank you to a 911 dispatcher who helped save her life. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

WENTZVILLE, MO. - When a horrible accident almost killed a 3-year-old Wentzville girl, a 911 dispatcher was there to help. That little girl got to say thanks Thursday night.

Vada Miller lost most of her right foot in a lawn mower accident August 17.

Her parents worked to keep her calm while a neighbor called 911.

That’s where Dasha Fox comes in. She was on the other end.

“It was shortly after shift change. We had just come in that evening,” said Fox. “Picked up the phone and the caller told me we had a girl that had her foot cut off by the lawn mower. It’s just one of those things where at first you stop and say, ‘Did I just hear what I heard?’”

Fox kept the neighbor and parents calm as firefighters and paramedics responded. They took young Vada to a hospital.

“It’s just a well-oiled machine. Everyone knew exactly what to do,” said Vada’s mother Jessica Miller. “It’s their job but to someone like me it’s so much more than that.”

Now — four months later — Vada and her family made a special Christmas delivery. They met Fox and thanked her for saving Vada’s life.

“Our family is complete still because Dasha did her job and she did it so well,” said Miller. “Our little girl is not only here but doing very, very well.”

Fox deflected any credit.

“It’s not just me. It’s everybody. It’s my shift. It’s the first responders, the medics, and the firefighters all the way to the doctors and specialists. Everybody,” said Fox. “We all work together for positive outcomes.”

Fox also bought a gift for Vada - her own Elsa costume from the movie Frozen.