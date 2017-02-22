15 things you don't know about giraffes

Giraffes at the NC Zoo! Pic. NC Zoo (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- No, doubt about it, Giraffes are majestic animals! The entire nation is on baby giraffe watch as April the giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York, NY is expecting to give birth at any moment.

Did you know Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months? However, there are other animals that are pregnant for even longer including the Elephant that remains pregnant for nearly two years.

LIVE VIDEO: Giraffe birth at New York zoo

Here are some things you might not know about Giraffes

A giraffe’s 6-foot-long neck weighs about 600 pounds

A giraffe could look into a second-story window without having to stand on its tiptoes

Males grow up to 18 feet tall

Females grow up to 14 feet tall

The “Horns” are not really horns. However, the “horns” called ossicones are bony lumps covered with skin and hair

The only other animals to have ossicones is the okapi

Most giraffes have 2 ossicones but males could have up to 5

You can tell male and female giraffes apart because males have larger “horns”

The male “horns” usually have no hair on their horns due to fighting

“Horns” or ossicones appear flat on newborns but pop up about one week after birth

A giraffe's feet are the size of a dinner plate—12 inches across

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months

At birth, the front hooves come out first followed by the snout

Calves are 6 feet tall at birth

Giraffes are the tallest land animals

Copyright 2017 WFMY