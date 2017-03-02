Buzz cut buddies think they're twins

NBC NEWS CHANNEL

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - A little boy’s buzz cut is creating buzz and touching hearts all over the world.

When Lydia Rosebush told her 5-year-old son Jax he needed a haircut, he asked if he could get his head shaved really short so he could look like his friend Reddy.

“He said he couldn't wait to go to school on Monday with his hair like Reddy's so that his teacher wouldn't be able to tell them apart,” Lydia posted on Facebook. “He thought it would be so hilarious to confuse his teacher with the same haircut.”

Jax just happens to be white and his buddy Reddy is black. But in his eyes, all it took was a haircut for them to look just alike.

“If this isn't proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don't know what is. The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair,” Lydia wrote.

When the boys switched names to “fool” their teacher Monday, she “played along perfectly,” according to Lydia.

“She said by the end of the day, the other kids had started trying to switch names.”

The Facebook post has gone viral with over 100,000 likes and 60,000 shares. Lydia has heard from people from all over the world who were touched by the story.

