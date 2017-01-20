KSDK
North St. Louis church reopening after fire

The pastor said this fire is not going to stop him from leading services at a place he calls home.

Christina Coleman, KSDK 6:14 PM. CST January 20, 2017

A St. Louis church tagged with graffiti and set on fire is opening its sanctuary back up for service on Sunday.

Reverend T.D. Irving says it costs more than $200,000 to repair the building. The FBI and police are still searching for suspects.

Church members believe the two suspects seen on surveillance video painted graffiti on the church and set the building on fire just before 2 a.m. on a Tuesday morning in July.

 

The pastor says investigators believe the suspects threw a tire doused with gasoline threw the a window to set the building on fire.

If you know who could be behind the Arson, call police.

(© 2017 KSDK)


