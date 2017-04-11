Ford Max Motor Dreams crib (Photo: Custom)

Most parents know sleep is a luxury when caring for a newborn.

Many babies enjoy a late night car cruise to ease into a deep snooze, forcing their parents to hop into a car to drive. But now, tired parents no longer have to leave their home to provide a soothing environment for their child.

Ford Motor Company is now testing a product that would be better suited for a nursery than a garage. Their Spanish Division has unveiled a prototype "Max Motor Dreams" crib that mimics the car experience for babies.

The crib duplicates the movements a child would experience inside a car and even plays soft, soothing engine noises. It also has LED displays that simulate street lights.

Designed as part of an ad campaign to promote a line of Ford sells in Europe, the automaker is giving the crib away in a raffle, they could end up mass producing it if it proves popular.

"After many years of talking to moms and dads, we know that parents of newborns are often desperate for just one good night’s sleep," said Max Motor Dreams designer Alejandro López Bravo in a press statement. "But while a quick drive in the family car can work wonders in getting baby off to sleep, the poor old parents still have to be awake and alert at the wheel. The Max Motor Dreams could make the everyday lives of a lot of people a little bit better.”

